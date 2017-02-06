Boro boss throws down the gauntlet to Beadle

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has thrown down the gauntlet to Jimmy Beadle after his comments in Thursday's The Scarborough News.

Beadle underlined that he plans to be back at the club next season and he is also looking to pull on the captain's armband.

Kittrick has since revealed that he appreciates the former Boro and Scarborough FC man's confidence, but he wants to chat to Beadle before things progress further.

"I don't mind people having confidence in their own ability, it is a good thing, but these decisions come down to the management team," said Kittrick.

"In the story I think he was trying to impress with his confidence, he is clearly Scarborough through and through, but the first thing he should be doing is talking to me.

"Everything I have heard has been second hand, if he wants to come to the club then we need to have a chat about things.

"We are not going to turn any player away, so it is down to him to give me a call and we'll take it from there."