Boro chairman keen to set up lasting legacy

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull feels that the newly-organised Dave Holland Memorial Trophy clash with Bridlington Town is the perfect way to create a lasting legacy.

The clubs will now meet every pre-season in order to remember former Boro chairman Holland and also as a thank you from Athletic, who have plied their trade at Queensgate for the past decade.

Holland sadly passed away earlier this year after dedicating a number of years to the progression of Boro.

The first game will take place at the new Scarborough Leisure Village, that will be followed a year later by a reverse clash at Queensgate.

Chairman Bull said: "This will create a lasting legacy. Not only will it allow us to remember the hard work that Dave put in over the years, but it will also show our thanks to Bridlington Town, who have been amazing over the past decade.

"The first game will be played at the new Scarborough Leisure Village, then the next one at Queensgate, after that we will continue to rotate the fixture, with the gate money being shared.

"When I spoke to Bridlington's chairman Pete Smurthwaite about organising the game he had no hesitancy. He is a proper football man and he has done so much for our club."