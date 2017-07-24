Boro clashes with Hyde and Leeds are all-ticket

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed that both the Evo-Stik North opener against Hyde United and the home friendly against Leeds United will be all-ticket games.

With all of the seating sold out for the whole campaign, Boro now have standing room only for the Hyde clash on Saturday August 12.

Standing tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, while the free under-11 tickets will also be available.

Tickets can be bought on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm from the bar area at the new Flamingo Land Stadium, before they go on sale online later this week.

Season ticket holders do not need to buy a further ticket and can use the appropriate number in their ticket books as usual.

Following sales of over 1,600 tickets ahead of our friendly against Leeds United Under-23s on Saturday 29 July, the game will also be all-ticket.

Limited tickets can still be bought online via TicketSource, but they will have to be collected at the game on Saturday from outside the clubhouse.

Fans can also buy tickets in person from BITS Embroidery in the market vaults until Friday, at the friendly against Middlesbrough Under-23s on Tuesday night and at the club feedback drop-in session on Wednesday evening in the bar area of the new ground from 5pm to 7pm.