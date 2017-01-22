Boro cling on for point at Brighouse

Scarborough Athletic clung on for a 1-1 draw and a point on the road at Brighouse Town on Saturday.

In what was the stereotypical game of two halves, Boro went from controlling the fixture in the opening 45 minutes, to rocking under Brighouse pressure in the second.

Boro striker Billy Logan celebrates his goal

There were plenty of positives for Boro though, especially in attack, as striker Billy Logan marked his return to the club with a goal, while his partners Jacob Hazel and Benny Igiehon also caught the eye.

Steve Kittrick's men could have moved ahead in the first few moments, with one of many incisive moves causing the hosts problems.

Jamie Price was felled after twisting and turning in the box, giving Adam Bolder the chance to place the ball on the penalty spot.

Keeper Tom Taylor read his mind though and made a fine save low to his left.

Brighouse thought they had broken the deadlock just minutes after when dangerous frontman Ben Wharton drilled home, but his celebrations were cut short by a linesman's flag.

Meanwhile, Boro were gliding into full flow, with Cameron Murray darting into gaps in a Brighouse defence that was being run ragged by the movement of Logan, Hazel and Igiehon.

Logan managed to find some space in the box, but his low drive skidded just wide of the target.

Having whet his appetite with that opening, Logan got it right minutes later.

Igiehon picked out the former Pickering and West Pier man 10 yards from goal and he rolled cleverly past the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net.

Brighouse made something of a response when James Pollard whipped a free-kick just over the bar and Tom Morgan saved bravely at the feet of Kurt Harris, injuring himself in the process.

Morgan managed to shake off the knock though, his hand probably being forced by the fact that he was the only available keeper in the Boro squad.

He was soon back in the action when the new half began, tipping away a low strike from Thomas Dugdale.

Brighouse continued to turn up the heat in the frozen conditions and Devonte Morton should have done a lot better when he was played in on goal by Wharton.

Morgan again took centre stage when he managed to hold onto Morton's clever flick.

Despite the Brighouse charge, Boro were proving to be something of a threat on the counter, with the pace of Hazel causing issues.

The raiding Dave Merris had a drive from distance well held, before Hazel danced through a succession of challenges and stabbed straight at the keeper.

Boro keeper Morgan continued to earn his corn when he somehow managed to keep out a close-range volley from Wharton.

The pressure gauge turned up to breaking point in the following moments, with a number of interesting challenges being topped by Jameel Ible's late one that sparked a 22-man pushing and shoving contest in the middle of the park.

When the action restarted, Brighouse continued their quest for parity, which was clearly going to be a successful one.

There were huge appeals for a penalty when Wharton went down in the box and then the striker arced a header just past the post.

The hosts finally levelled up when Wharton chested the ball into the path of Morton, who finished well.

Morton could have had a second minutes later, but he failed to convert a delightful ball into the box.

But it was Boro who had the chance to grab both points right at the death when Hazel, Murray and Bolder broke free.

Hazel picked out Bolder at the far post, but the former Derby man failed to control his volley and the opportunity was gone.