Boro close in on double deal

Scarborough Athletic are hoping to wrap up deals with attacker Max Wright and full-back Jack Johnson before the Bank Holiday double header.

Wright is set to join on loan from former Scarborough FC boss Russell Slade's Grimsby Town, while Johnson is poised to make the move to the Flamingo Land Stadium from Halifax Town.

The pair could both be in Boro's squad for Saturday's trip to Clitheroe and Bank Holiday Monday's home clash against South Shields.

Boro chief Steve Kittrick said: "Russ Slade offered Max to us to get some games under his belt.

"He is an exciting attacking prospect and having spent last season at Sutton Coldfield in the division above, he knows the level.

"I'm also speaking to Jack as well and we are hoping to conclude a deal with him."

Kittrick has also hinted that his squad will be trimmed back over the next week or so.