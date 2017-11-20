Boro fielding strong cup side at Marske

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick will be fielding a strong line-up on that road at Marske United in the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

The only doubt for the first round fixture is full-back Jack Johnson, who injured his groin prior to Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Trafford.

New signing James Walshaw, who scored on his debut at the weekend, is available to play in the cup encounter.

Boro have already beaten Marske on Teesside this season, collecting victory after extra-time in an FA Cup replay.

Kittrick said: "We'll be going into it with a strong team, though there may be a couple of changes from Saturday.

"It is an opportunity to maintain what we are trying to do, but in a different competition.

"The lads all prefer to play in matches than train, so they will be right up for it.

"It is a chance to push on in a cup as well, which you want to do as as club."

Marske have only lost four matches since they suffered the defeat against Boro in late August. Two of those losses have come in the last two outings against North Shields and Whitley Bay.