Boro frustrated by Trafford

Scarborough Athletic were left frustrated by visiting Trafford on Saturday, exiting with just the solitary point from a 1-1 draw.

Boro had the better of the fixture, but Trafford dug deep to claim a share of the spoils.

Having unveiled James Walshaw before the game, boss Steve Kittrick threw the striker straight into the attack, though a change at right-back was forced, with Sam Hewitt starting there in place of Jack Johnson, who was injured in the warm-up.

After all the build-up, the first-half was something of a non-event, with very few clear-cut chances being created.

Boro looked happy to get on the ball and pick their way through, while Trafford were keen to hit the hosts on the counter.

Michael Coulson had an early free-kick comfortably held by keeper Grant Shenton, then Max Wright danced free on the right, but his shot was blocked with Walshaw and Coulson in attendance.

All Trafford could muster was a Declan Rydings drive that sailed wide of the target and settled in a busy Shed.

Coulson and Walshaw continued to offer the most for Boro, the former once again testing the mid-riff of the keeper, then Shenton had to get down and save well from the latter's fizzing free-kick.

The best opening of the half occurred a minute before the break when Ross Daly played in Walshaw, but his angled effort spun up off a defender and grazed the top of the bar.

There was little spark when the second half got underway, with the large crowd still looking for something to warm their hands.

But with 53 minutes on the clock the brand new striking partnership of Coulson and Walshaw finally clicked.

Coulson spun beautifully on the edge of the box and fed Walshaw, who typically dispatched a brilliant one-touch finish.

It seemed as though it was visiting Trafford who were buoyed by the opener though, with the Manchester side grabbing a levelling goal just minutes later.

James Dean bundled his way into the box and the ball squirmed into the path of Rydings. His shot bobbled off a defender and rolled agonisingly into the back of the net.

Keen to bounce back from last weekend's loss at Prescot, Boro went for the kill after conceding.

Walshaw once again showed his threat almost immediately, shrugging off the Trafford defence and dinking at goal. Keeper Shenton was quick from his line though and he managed to claw the ball away.

Nathan Valentine looped a header just over, then Wright and sub Jimmy Beadle were denied by the impressive Shenton in the Trafford net.

Nerves were jangling on the odd occasion though, especially when Rydings found more space in the box, but he was superbly denied by Taylor.

The action petered out in the dying embers though, with Boro possibly trying too hard to get that all-important winning goal.