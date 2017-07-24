Boro game off

Scarborough Athletic's home friendly with Middlesbrough scheduled for tomorrow night has been cancelled.

The Championship club contacted Boro officials on Monday afternoon and told them that they were unable to raise a side for the fixture at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro have now opted to turn the evening into an open training session, where fans will be able to meet the players.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: "We have been contacted by Middlesbrough Football Club this afternoon and they have told us that they are unable to raise a team for the match due to be played at the Flamingo Land Stadium tomorrow.

"Instead we are going to hold an open training session from 7pm to which you're all invited. After which Steve and our players will be available to talk with supporters, answer questions and sign shirts.

"You should enter the ground via the clubhouse entrance behind the main stand and there is no entry charge for this event.

"The bar will be open along with the club shop from which you will be able to buy tickets for both the Leeds United and Hyde United games which are both all ticket along with all the other Boro merchandise.

"We are aware that our supporters will be disappointed with this news. Lets turn it into a positive and have a great social night in our new home."