Boro grab inaugural Dave Holland Trophy

Scarborough Athletic laid first hands on the inaugural Dave Holland Memorial Trophy on Tuesday night when they edged former landlords Bridlington Town out at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

After Brid had battled their way back into the tie in the closing stages, returning striker Carl Stewart popped up to send the 800-strong crowd into raptures.

His goal earned a 3-2 win and allowed Boro players Billy Logan and Joe Danby to collect the trophy from Wendy Danby - the partner of Boro's late former chairman.

Boro had started the game in confident mood, boasting an attacking formation that allowed Danby and fellow wing-back Dan Thirkell to roam into the Brid half.

At the other end Jake Day was afforded too much space at times and he almost took advantage, but Tommy Taylor got down well to save his effort.

It was Boro who snatched the initiative, sparked by a delightful raking pass from Jimmy Beadle. His ball was knocked down and Logan pounced to break the deadlock.

The hosts went into cruise control after this, only jolted occasionally by the threat created by Day and his strike-partner Joel Sutton.

Sutton went the closest to scoring next, but after dancing free in the box, he sliced an effort horribly away from goal.

Boro looked to have wrapped things up just before the break when Emile Sinclair collected on the edge of the box, hurdled two challenges and drilled home.

The lead was almost extended further in the dying seconds of the half, as a Danby ball bounced ominously in the Brid area. Nathan Valentine finally managed to get his head on it, but his effort ballooned up over the bar.

Boro were still in control when the new period got underway, despite Sinclair having to go off following a tangling with two Brid men.

Town rolled their dice by throwing on former Athletic striker Lewis Clarkson, a move that paid dividend.

Brid were aided by the confusion created after Boro threw on a number of subs, as almost immediately Sutton took advantage of a poor clearance and beat new keeper Adam Wilson.

Clarkson then got in on the act, rifling home from the edge of the box to level up the proceedings.

Day almost stole in to move Brid ahead, but he was denied by Dan Stimson's challenge.

Having absorbed the pressure, Boro had one last charge in them, and it proved to be decisive.

After a bout of ping-pong in the box, the ball broke to Stewart, who kept his nerve to fire brilliantly home from 20 yards.

Boro could have ploughed further clear in the final minutes, as Dave Merris skidded a shot just over and Leon Osborne managed a close-range miss, but the silverware and the bragging right had already been secured for the season.