Boro handed home ties in the FA Cup and Trophy

Scarborough Athletic have been given home ties at their new Flamingo Land Stadium in the opening rounds of the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Boro will host either Marske United or North Shields in the Preliminary Round of the FA Cup in a game that will take place on Saturday August 19.

Both Marske and North Shields play in Division One of the Northern League.

In the FA Trophy Preliminary Round draw, Steve Kittrick's side will take on newly-promoted Evo-Stik North side and current FA Vase holders South Shields FC on Saturday 7 October.

The winner will travel to Evo-Stik Premier side Farsley Celtic in the First Round Qualifying.