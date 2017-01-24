Boro hoping for Lucid debut

Scarborough Athletic will field a new central defender when they tackle Richond Town at Stokesley in the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Wednesday night, 7.45pm.

Matthew Lucid has joined the club from NCEL Division One side Westella and Willerby and he will step in for his debut.

Meanwhile, keeper Tom Morgan is struggling with a knock so Jordan Porter is set to return between the sticks.

In the absence of the cup-tied Billy Logan, Callum Robinson is poised for a recall in attack following a spell away from the club.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "We've been approached and we've had Matthew recommended to us, so we'll have a look at him against Richmond.

"Callum will also be back with us as well. He has been away playing for his university and also for Harrogate Railway. It will give us a chance to see how well he has developed."

Richmond are currently second in the Wearside League, holding games in hand on leaders Jarrow.

They also boast Scott Ryan in the ranks, the striker having bagged 43 goals in his 28 appearances this season.