Boro keen to reignite fire in local football fans

Boro chairman Trevor Bull is hoping Saturday’s Flamingo Land Stadium opener against Sheffield United reignites the fire in the belly of local football fans.

Bull has been a long-serving supporter of both Scarborough FC and the more recently-formed Scarborough Athletic.

Having witnessed a number of great games at both the McCain Stadium and Queensgate, he is hoping that the town of Scarborough can embrace the Flamingo Land Stadium and their new occupants.

“We want local football fans to fall in love with live games once again,” said Bull.

“Steve Kittrick has put together a strong squad for the season and our aim is promotion.

“With the changes to the non-league pyramid impacting favourably on the promotion places this time around we will never have a better opportunity to get into the Premier Division of the Evo-Stik League.

“I invite fans to join us on our journey and enjoy watching regular football close to home.

“Many youngsters have never watched a live game of football in Scarborough, now they have the perfect opportunity.

“Our aim is to give the town of Scarborough a football team to be proud of and the bigger our crowds, the easier that becomes.

Saturday’s big fixture is followed on Tuesday night by another home clash, when Boro and former landlords Bridlington Town compete for the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy.

Bull added: “There is plenty of football being played at the Flamingo land Stadium in pre-season, but this will be a great chance for the fans, who missed out on watching the Sheffield United game, to come down and have a look.

“We are also hoping that there is a good turn-out to remember Dave and all the work he put in at the club.”