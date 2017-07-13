Boro kick off with home fixture

Scarborough Athletic will kick off their Evo-Stik North campaign with a home fixture against Hyde United.

This will mean an immediate christening for Boro's new Flamingo Land Stadium base, in a game that takes place on August 12.

That fixture will be followed by an away trip to Ossett Town on Tuesday August 15.

Boro will entertain newly-promoted South Shields on Bank Holiday Monday August 28, with the return leg taking place in the north east on New Year's Day.

In the other festive fixture, Boro willl play host to derby rivals Tadcaster Albion on Boxing Day.

Steve Kittrick's side close their campaign with another home fixture, this game will be against Ossett Albion.

Boss Kittrick said: "It isn't an easy start, but it never is because teams are always jockeying for positions in the early weeks.

"Hyde have recruited well, they play on 3G and they were one of the form teams along with us at the end of last season.

"I know their manager Darren Kelly and I know that they will be hard to beat.

"The second game against Ossett will also be a tough one, you only have to look at last season's play-off semi-final."

Fixture list

Sat Aug 12 Hyde United H

Tue Aug 15 Ossett Town A

Sat Aug 19 Emirates FA Cup Prelim

Sat Aug 26 Clitheroe A

Mon Aug 28 South Shields H

Sat Sep 2 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Tue Sep 5 Goole AFC H

Wed Sep 6 Integro Cup Prelim

Sat Sep 9 Brighouse Town A

Tue Sep 12 Ossett Albion A

Sat Sep 16 Colne H

Tue Sep 19 Mossley H

Sat Sep 23 Skelmersdale United A

Sat Sep 30 Bamber Bridge H

Tue Oct 3 Glossop North End A

Sat Oct 7 Buildbase FA Trophy Prelim

Sat Oct 14 Droylsden H

Wed Oct 18 Integro Cup 1

Sat Oct 21 Kendal Town A

Sat Oct 28 Buildbase FA Trophy 1Q

Sat Nov 4 Ramsbottom United H

Sat Nov 11 Prescot Cables A

Sat Nov 18 Trafford H

Sat Nov 25 Colwyn Bay A

Wed Nov 29 Integro Cup 2

Sat Dec 2 Atherton Collieries H

Sat Dec 9 Radcliffe Borough A

Sat Dec 16 Ossett Town H

Sat Dec 23 Hyde United A

Tue Dec 26 Tadcaster Albion H

Sat Dec 30 Clitheroe H

Mon Jan 1 South Shields A

Sat Jan 6 Droylsden A

Sat Jan 13 Kendal Town H

Sat Jan 20 Ramsbottom United A

Sat Jan 27 Prescot Cables H

Wed Jan 31 Integro Cup 3

Sat Feb 3 Trafford A

Sat Feb 10 Mossley A

Sat Feb 17 Skelmersdale United H

Wed Feb 21 Integro Cup 4

Sat Feb 24 Bamber Bridge A

Sat Mar 3 Glossop North End H

Sat Mar 10 Integro Cup Semi-Final

Sat Mar 17 Colwyn Bay H

Sat Mar 24 Atherton Collieries A

Sat Mar 31 Radcliffe Borough H

Mon Apr 2 Tadcaster Albion A

Sat Apr 7 Goole AFC A

Wed Apr 11 Integro Cup Final

Sat Apr 14 Brighouse Town H

Sat Apr 21 Colne A

Sat Apr 28 Ossett Albion H