Boro land FA Cup home draw

Scarborough Athletic have been handed a home draw in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Boro will host either NCEL Premier outfit Liversedge or Northern League side Sunderland RCA a week on Saturday at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Liversedge and Sunderland RCA will meet in a replay in West Yorkshire on Tuesday night after they drew their first qualifying round fixture on Saturday.

After learning the draw, boss Steve Kittrick is taking nothing for granted.

"Whoever you play at this stage of the competition it will be a tough test," he said.

"This is the FA Cup, you just don't know what can happen."