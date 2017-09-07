Boro look for new directors

Scarborough Athletic are looking for new directors to help drive the club forward now Boro are playing back in town.
A club spokesman said: “Now we’re playing back in Scarborough there are some fantastic opportunities to help the club grow and reach out to the wider community.
“The return home has created a buzz around the town and we are looking to attract individuals with new skills, ideas and commitment to make a difference and join us as a board director.
“This is your chance to do more than stand on the sidelines and to make a big contribution to the on-going success of the club.”
Candidates wishing to join the Boro board have until September 15 to submit their nominations. To request forms to stand for election, email Graham North at elections@scarboroughathletic.com or go to www.scarboroughathletic.com/owners
The elections will form part of the AGM, held on October 13 at the Flamingo Land Stadium clubhouse, 7.30pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.