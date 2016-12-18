Boro lose out at Colne + quotes from boss Steve Kittrick

It wasn't a Christmas cracker and there was no festive cheer for Scarborough Athletic on the road at Colne on Saturday.

A solitary goal from Colne debut boy Richard Seear decided this war of the roses, though in truth, Boro probably lacked the fight to collect anything from the fixture.

Boro report

There was positivity going into the game as Boro boasted a new striker in Jacob Hazel, the former Gainsborough man took his place on the right of a three.

But it was a fixture for the flair players with things stuttering off to a scrappy start on a challenging surface which sloped off towards the home goal.

Boro had the odd sniff here and there, but it was Colne, who had the best two opportunities in the opening half-hour.

Jordan Porter had to save smartly from Joe Garvin's low drive from the left, then after Boro's keeper had been rounded, Seear poked into the sidenetting.

Boro's best opening of the first period followed when Matty Turnbull rose well to power Dave Merris' looped centre just over the bar.

Though it was Colne who finished the half the sharper of the two, with Jack Lynch bending a fine strike just past Porter's far post.

Boro almost made the perfect start to the second half, as Hazel's drive had Tony Aghayere scrambling to eventually make the save,

But instead it was Colne who moved clear with the opening goal just a handful of minutes in.

Garvin had far too much space and time to drill in a low cross from the left, which Seear ghosted onto before stabbing home.

The Boro bench tried to alter the path of the game by throwing on Craig Nelthorpe in place of Adam Bolder.

His introduction initially failed to lift their attacking play, as Boro continued to struggle to show anything going forward.

There was the odd half-chance, with Benny Igiehon flicking a Nelthorpe set-piece just wide, then Hazel having a low strike saved by Aghayere.

Boro have proved to be a huge threat from set-pieces, and in the dying moments they demonstrated that trait once again.

From their final throw of the dice, a whipped Nelthorpe free-kick was met in the box by Ible, but he diverted the ball agonisingly.wide with the keeper beaten.

That miss earned Colne all three points and made sure Boro slipped to a second successive Evo-Stik North defeat