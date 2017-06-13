Boro make triple capture

Scarborough Athletic have made a triple capture on the same day as losing Jacob Hazel and Jameel Ible.

Boro boss Steve Kittrick has moved swiftly after the pair's departure to snap up Tadcaster winger Rob Youhill, his teammate Dan Thirkell and Frickley midfielder Nathan Valentine.

Rob Youhill

The trio will join a plethora of fellow new recruits at the club's opening training session on July 1.

Kittrick said: "They are more parts of the jigsaw that we are putting together.

"They know the league and they asked to come to us because they want to be successful.

"We want to be big, strong and organised next season and these lads will add to that."