Boro make Walshaw signing

Scarborough Athletic have snapped up striker James Walshaw from Farsley Celtic and the club are hoping he will be available for today's home game against Trafford.

Before his recruitment, Walshaw was the top goalscorer in the Evo-Stik Premier, which is the league above where Boro currently reside.

He played a huge part in Farsley's promotion from the Evo-Stik North last season, being the top goalscorer in the division.

Boss Steve Kittrick and the Boro officials have been working hard to get the deal over the line.

Kittrick said: "I've worked with him at Ossett at the start of his career, I took him to Guiseley with me and I also helped him get his move into the professional game with Darlington.

Since then we have always spoke and we have always been looking for the opportunity to work together again, fortunately it has arisen.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to Scarborough Athletic for backing us in this.

"It certainly shows the intent at this club when you are signing the top goalscorer from the division above.

"What a front three we will have now in James Walshaw, Michael Coulson and Max Wright, plus the other lads we have available.

"We have all been working very hard to get this sorted and we are hoping that he'll be available to play against Trafford."