Boro on the rise after positive start to season

It has been a much more positive season from Scarborough Athletic in the early part of the 2016-17 campaign - Here Martin Dowey rounds up what has happened to date.

AUGUST

Boro on the way to victory at Prescot

It was all change at Boro after a busy pre-season, with boss Steve Kittrick seeing out the old and bringing in plenty of new.

One of the first departures was all-time top goalscorer Ryan Blott, who signed for Pickering Town.

Kittrick was quick to recruit though, snapping up former Premier League man Adam Bolder, Carl Stewart, Benny Igiehon, Jameel Ible, David Brown, Tom Morgan, Jordan Porter, Liam Ormsby, Duran Reynolds, Paul Beesley, Ellis Humble, Scott Brown, Alhassane Keita, Craig Nelthorpe and Callum Terrell.

Boro were stung by injury in pre-season and the early stages of the campaign, with Keita, Paul Robson, Matty Bloor, Ormsby and Dean Lisles all being ruled out.

The results were nothing to write home about in the opening weeks either, Boro drawing their opener against Bamber Bridge, losing 3-0 at Clitheroe and then crashing out of the FA Cup at Tadcaster.

They finished the month a little more positively, grabbing a 1-0 win against newly-relegated Colwyn Bay and drawing at Goole.

SEPTEMBER

There was no joy at Kendal when Boro lost 2-1, but they finally began to put some form together when leaders Prescot Cables were smashed 4-1 at Queensgate, Igiehon striking a double.

Boro then managed a win on the road at Radcliffe thanks to Ible’s late header, but title favourites Farsley edged the points out of Athletic’s hands just a few days later in West Yorkshire.

The inconsistency remained over the next week with a 1-0 home win against Colne being followed by a defeat at Queensgate against high-flying Brighouse.

There was a shake-up in players at the end of the month with Terrell and Jamie Forrester leaving, Kittrick bringing in Jordan Harrison from East Yorkshire Carnegie.

OCTOBER

Boro bagged a point on the road at Droylsden, before the were forced out of the FA Trophy by big-spending Shaw Lane, Ible and Scott Brown were both dismissed during a 2-0 defeat.

Kittrick looked to freshen things up after this loss, putting seven days in for former Boro players Josh Greening and Paddy Miller, both turned down the move.

This did herald an up-turn in form, in the shape of a victory against Hyde and a tight triumph at Ossett Albion.

Boro managed to snap up central defender Matty Turnbull from Pickering and Cameron Murray, who both impressed on their debuts - a 3-2 win at home to Ramsbottom.

Boro continued their ascent of the table with a 1-0 success against Clitheroe, gaining revenge for the earlier defeat.

NOVEMBER

Boro missed the chance to go top when they were soundly beaten at Ossett Town, former Athletic striker Alex Peterson scoring twice.

Rumours of financial issues off the field didn’t affect the on-field displays, Boro claiming a battling draw at Trafford and then progressing in the North Riding FA Senior Cup with a 1-0 win against Redcar Town.

Lamin Colley was added to the strikeforce and he netted on his debut in a 3-1 win against Droylsden.

An own goal finally ended Boro’s hoodoo at Ossett Town, with the visitors booking a 1-0 win in the Doodson Sports Trophy.

Boro then went goal crazy against Mossley, winning by an 8-0 scoreline, Stewart striking three in his final appearance before joining rivals Tadcaster.

DECEMBER

The month started disappointingly for Boro as they lost out on the road against title rivals Glossop.

Ible scored Boro’s only goal, though the travelling players and fans were left frustrated as Igiehon’s strike, which seemed to cross the line, wasn’t given by the ref.

Things were more positive the week after as news emerged that Keita wasn’t far from making his competitive debut for the club.

Boro also grabbed a win at Prescot Cables, thanks to a solid performance linked with goals from Ible and Murray.

There was a home shock the following Saturday when visiting Radcliffe Borough showed too much guile and pace for Boro in a 3-1 defeat at Queensgate.

This was followed by a 1-0 reverse at Colne in the final match before Christmas.

Athletic managed to finish the year on a high note with a dramatic success at Tadcaster Albion on Boxing Day.

Former hot-shot Stewart put the home side in front, but Igiehon brought the scores level early in the second period only for Tom Allan to restore the hosts’ lead despite appearing to have forced the ball in with his hand.

The away fans were soon celebrating though as an Adam Bolder penalty and Murray’s strike sealed a vital win for the away side.