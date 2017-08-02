Boro reduce prices for Owls clash

Scarborough Athletic have reduced the prices for Saturday's final friendly at home against Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s.

As a thank you to the supporters for turning out in droves during the pre-season, Boro have trimmed back the entry fees to £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and free for Under-11s.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: "The fans have been amazing in pre-season and we want to say a big thank you by reducing the prices for the final game against Sheffield Wednesday."