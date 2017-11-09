Boro release defender Turnbull from contract

Scarborough Athletic have released defender Matty Turnbull from his contract with the club.

Boss Steve Kittrick has made this move in order to allow the former Pickering and Selby Town man to get games under his belt, though Boro will retain his Evo-Stik League registration.

Kittrick is keen for Turnbull to make the switch up the A170 to NCEL Premier Division title chasers Pickering Town, though this move will allow other clubs to come in for him.

Turnbull joined Boro midway through last season and was a part of the defence that kept a number of clean-sheets in the club's charge towards the play-offs last season.

The Boro chief said: "Matty asked us to release him from his contract because he wants to play games and we have done that.

"Ideally, we are keen for him to go and play at Pickering because that is an environment he is comfortable in. He'll be able to build his confidence and we'll take things from there.

"Matty's partner has just had a baby, so his lifestyle has changed massively. We are trying to look after him to get him playing his football with a smile on his face once again.

"He did very well for us last season and we would definitely welcome him back to the club in the future."

Meanwhile, Boro have confirmed the signature of fellow defender James Knowles, who has arrived from Bradford Park Avenue.