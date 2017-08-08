Boro's clash with South Shields to be all-ticket

Scarborough Athletic's Evo-Stik North fixture at home to South Shields on August 28 is an all-ticket clash.

Boro have confirmed that only 1,100 of the 2,070 capacity is now available following the allocation of tickets taken up by South Shields and also the removal of season tickets from the equation.

A Boro statement read: "This match will now be an all ticket fixture, which is due to the large allocation of tickets taken up by South Shields. Their allocation quantity is dictated to us by league rules.

"Once the South Shields allocation, our own season ticket holders and the tickets we are obliged to reserve for guests are taken into account we will only have circa 1,100 tickets left for general sale.

"Given that this game is on a Bank Holiday and is against last season's FA Vase winners and one of our potential promotion rivals we expect demand to be high. We will advise details of where and when tickets can be purchased as soon as we can."