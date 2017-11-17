Boro’s Under-16s cast aside Wizards after feisty encounter

After an impeccably observed minutes’ silence for Remembrance Sunday, Scarborough Athletic Under-16s overcame a feisty Mill Lane Wizards side at the Flamingo Land Stadium by a 4-1 scoreline.

Boro got the perfect start when after six minutes Jake Standings throw found its way to Jaydan Hindle, who side-footed past the keeper from close-range for 1-0.

Midway through the half Mill Lane equalised with a low driven finish.

Boro twice came close to re-taking the lead before the break after free-kicks, firstly when Tom Wright was brought down his left-foot curler was tipped round the post by the keeper and just before half-time a 35-yard Jake Baldwin thunderbolt was brilliantly saved again.

Boro knew they would have to raise their game in the second half playing into the wind, and raise their game they did.

When Finlay Marsh won possession after the break he played in Nathan Vidler, who made no mistake with a rifled finish that went in off the upright for 2-1.

Boro were on top now and soon afterwards Dan Simpson made it 3-1.

Mill Lane were always a threat though and Cameron Anderson did well to block a close-range effort and bravely smothered the rebound too.

It was Boro who completed the scoring when Liam Prescott broke into the box on the left and fired past the keeper to make it 4-1.

Scarborough Athletic AFC U14s hosted Driffield Pumas at the Flamingo Land Stadium and won 4-2.

It was a strong start from the home team, but the Pumas struck first making it 1-0 to the away side.

However, they were pegged back almost instantly as a Josh Mann free-kick was quickly stabbed home on the rebound by Ethan Smith.

Driffield, who put up a good fight, were on top form and struck back again to take a 2-1 lead.

Just before half-time Nathan Williams picked up the ball on the edge of the box and struck a lovely curling shot into the top left corner, giving Scarborough a boost going into the break.

In the second half Scarborough came out the strongest and a through-ball by Tom Benson resulted in a fine finish by in-form Josh Mann to make it 3-2.

From here on in Scarborough controlled the game and grabbed a fourth just minutes from time with some lovely play by Tom Allen and a Mann cross from the right ended up with Owen Lambert tapping in at the far post to wrap up a 4-2 win.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s long trip over the Humber Bridge to Immingham was worth the journey as they returned home with all three points from their Hull District Youth League game with Immingham Pilgrims.

The 5-2 win continued their 100% record with six wins from six games.

Boro found themselves behind with less than a minute on the clock, as Immingham’s striker latched on to a through-ball and slotted in.

That woke the visitors up and they responded with a flurry of goals.

Bailey Bennett crashed home the equaliser, before Toby Jones put Boro in front with his 14th of the season.

Bennett then found the top corner to extend the lead to 3-1, before Immingham netted their second and put the hosts back in with a chance.

The two-goal lead was restored just before half-time when Harley Thornton’s bullet header found the back of the net to send Boro in at 4-2.

As conditions worsened in the second half, Boro continued to create chances but the final touch was elusive until Jones tapped home to complete the scoring at 5-2.