Boro slip up at basement boys Burscough

Scarborough Athletic's improved run of form came to a crashing end at basement side Burscough on Saturday.

On another day Boro would have left for home with a glut of goals under their belts, but frustratingly the vital finishing touch had vanished.

In the end they were stung by conceding a sloppy early effort, a goal that Burscough somehow managed to cling onto.

The opening period matched the grim conditions, with both teams struggling to rise above the mist of disappointment.

Burscough lifted their gloom early on with a breakthrough in the fourth minute, due mainly to some dismal defending from the visitors.

Sean Richards delivered a run of the mill set-piece into the box, Boro failed to deal with it and Anthony Shinks nipped in to head home.

This highlighted the absence of injured centre-half Matty Turnbull, who would no doubt have put his head on that and also one of many Boro set-pieces at the other end of the field.

Boro soon began to take control against the basement boys, linking nicely in the build-up to the penalty area, but then fluffing their lines when it mattered.

In contrast, Burscough looked a threat on the break, with Mauoke Akaunu's pace troubling a static defence.

Boro were hit by another body blow in the 24th minute, when skipper Dave Merris limped off after a challenge in the middle of the park.

This didn't upset the path of the game too much though, with Boro beginning to set up camp in the hosts' half.

Despite this, the clear openings were few and far between.

They did summon up a great chance right on the stroke of half-time when Benny Igiehon rose well at the far post to meet Adam Bolder's swept cross, but he angled his effort wide of the target.

Had the second period been a boxing match then it would have been stopped, though Burscough certainly didn't throw the towel in.

After an opportunity that Burscough man Richards dragged wide of the target, Boro absolutely battered their opponents.

Cameron Murray drilled wide from a corner, before Igiehon did manage to put the ball in the net, but referee Michael Crusham ruled it out for a push on home keeper Ben Morrow.

Burscough almost struck on the counter in the 60th minute as lone striker Eliott Nevitt was denied by the bar.

But normal service was soon resumed, with Adam Bolder's cross being cleared off the line and Jacob Hazel having a low effort held by the keeper.

Igiehon smashed high and wide when other options were available, this was something that became a recurring theme in the final minutes.

So many times the first man was hit from crosses into a box that was packed to the rafters with Boro players.

The ref did his bit to help Boro with seven minutes of added time, due mainly to the gamesmanship of the hosts.

But Boro failed to take advantage of this and the home side managed to hang on to a hugely shocking win.