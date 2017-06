Scarborough Athletic have signed Brighouse Town captain Sam Hewitt.

The defender will be one of many new faces when Boro start their pre-season training sessions next week.

Twenty-four-year-old Hewitt has previously spent time at both Bradford Park Avenue and Farsley.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Sam is a great addition to the squad.

"he is a big, strong centre-half, the captain of Brighouse and he has come here to win things."