Boro snap up Knowles

Scarborough Athletic have recruited hugely experienced centre-half James Knowles ahead of Saturday's trip to Prescot Cables.

Knowles, 34, has moved to the Flamingo Land Stadium after departing Conference North side Bradford Park Avenue just a week ago.

He had been offered terms by a number of clubs in the Conference North and the Evo-Stik Premier, but he has opted to join Steve Kittrick's Boro.

Knowles also boasts FC United and Farsley Celtic on his list of former clubs.

Kittrick said: "James is very experienced and I think he could be the organiser that we need.

"He was playing for Bradford Park Avenue a week or so ago, so this is a big signing for us."

For a full interview with the new signing read this week's Scarborough News