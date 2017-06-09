Boro snap up Savory and Sinclair

Scarborough Athletic have made a double attacking capture.

Boss Steve Kittrick has moved to bring in the experienced duo of Aiden Savory and Emile Sinclair.

Sinclair has an impressive CV, which includes stays at the likes of Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United and Brentford.

He spent last season at Bradford Park Avenue, before departing at their end of their Conference North campaign.

Savory was a part of Farsley Celtic's squad that won promotion from the Evo-Stik North last season.

He has previously spent time at Harrogate Town and Bradford Park Avenue.

Kittrick said: "Emile is a huge coup for us, we are delighted that he has decided to join Scarborough Athletic.

"Aiden is another player with bags of experience at this level. He won promotion with Farsley last season, it is important to have winners like him at the club."