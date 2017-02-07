Boro swept aside by Celtic march

The void in class was there for all to see on Tuesday night as Scarborough Athletic were swept aside by high-flying Farsley Celtic.

Boro were still in the game at the break, trailing 2-1, but Farsley flexed their muscles in the closing stages to wrap up a comfortable 4-1 win.

Boro report

And at full-time the gap between the sides in the table grew further, Farsley pushing on towards leaders Lancaster, while in contrast, Boro stumbled out of the play-off places.

Farsley's genuine quality lifted them above Boro right from the start, with the predatory James Walshaw forcing a smart early save out of keeper Tom Morgan during the visitors' first raid.

So often former players come back to haunt, and that happened after 12 minutes when Pete Davidson ghosted unmarked into the Boro box and lashed home.

It looked as though an abacus may be required when Walshaw, shrouded by a suspicion of offside, made it 2-0 with a close-range finish.

But Boro dug in and they responded through Cameron Murray, who continues to drag Steve Kittrick's men along with his magical performances.

Murray sliced neatly through the middle, and with fellow attackers waving at him either side, he elected to drill into the bottom corner of the Farsley net.

By this point referee Mr Gillespie had begun to put a clamp on the action. Stopping the starting the game at will and flourishing yellow cards like his life depended on it.

Meanwhile, Jacob Hazel skimmed the bar with a volley, while at the other end, Farsley's probing examination of the Boro defence continued, as Ryan Watson's free-kick brought the best out of Morgan.

The half ended in heated fashion, with both teams clashing angrily in the middle of the park, the situation not being helped by a total loss of control from the officials.

After the dust settled and the new half began, Boro had a glorious chance to bring themselves on terms.

A ball from the left somehow found its way to Hazel at the far post, he failed to get his body over his shot though and it skewed high and wide of the target.

Farsley responded immediately with a big miss of their own. A charge through the middle left Richard Marshall four yards away from an open goal, but he managed to stab over the bar.

The West Yorkshire club didn't need another invitation though, as they extended their lead with 23 minutes remaining.

The ball was worked from right to left and Paul Walker benefitted by rolling home from inside the box.

Things took a farcical turn after this, as Marshall was given a second yellow card, leaving the wideman staring at his bench in disbelief to ask if he should actually leave the pitch.

Boosted by the extra man, Boro pushed on and Dave Merris' shot bounced up into the area, but Benny Igiehon was too easily bundled off the ball when he had the chance to score.

That was Igiehon's last action, as the big striker was given his second yellow, again, nobody quite understood why.

There was still time for the deadly Walshaw to polish things off with another sweet finish. Boro defence parting too easily and allowing the former Darlington man to smash past a helpless Morgan.