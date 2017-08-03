Boro to build on success

Scarborough Athletic are already making moves to boost the capacity of their new Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro have already sold out their opening pre-season fixture against Sheffield United and tickets are selling well for the opening Evo-Stik North clash with Hyde United on August 12.

This is despite Boro’s new 2,070-capacity base being less than a month old.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: “It is all about improving the match-day experience for supporters.

“They pay their money to come and see us, so we should make their visit to the ground as pleasant as possible.

“We are making strides towards installing some temporary terracing at the swimming pool end to improve the view.

“At the same time, we are looking to put a cover at that end to improve the customer experience when it rains.”

There is also further scope in the future for expansion on the donkey field side of the stadium.

Money has already been ring-fenced by Scarborough Borough Council for this following the sponsorship of the new stadium by Flamingo Land.

Bull added: “We want to see the impact of the work at the swimming pool end and then we’ll assess things further.

“The Flamingo Land money has been ring-fenced and the idea was to potentially match that with grants.

“The donkey field side is a completely blank canvas, but it is something we are definitely looking at working on in the future.”