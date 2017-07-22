Boro too hot for tiring local lads

Scarborough Athletic's superior fitness told as they managed to see off a fighting Scarborough Saturday League Rep Team by a 3-0 scoreline at Silver Royd on Saturday.

Having held Boro until the dying embers of the first half, the local lads then began to crumble as the game went on and Boro made them pay.

Kurtis Henderson clears off the toe of Boro's Carl Stewart

Leon Osborne took advantage of a slip right on the half-time whistle, then second period subs Billy Logan and Jimmy Beadle, who have both played local football in the past few season, wrapped things up.

It was a much more even contest in the opening exchanges, with the Rep Team matching Boro in a war of attrition.

The lively Jamie Bradshaw almost drew first blood for the local league team after 18 minutes, shaking free into some space and grazing the angle of post and bar with a drive.

At the other end, Carl Stewart spun well in the box and bent an effort just over with Chris Ferrey beaten.

Boro began to up the tempo a touch with Charlie Binns flashing a header just past the post and then Ron Youhill bursting into the box, but hammering a shot well over the target.

Steve Kittrick's men continued to finish the half in confident fashion, as Craig Nelthorpe threw off his marker and shuddered the post.

In the end Boro were handed the opening goal, just as ref George Roberts' lips were poised to blow.

Keeper Ferrey got himself tangled up and Osborne gleefully stole in to break the deadlock.

The Rep Team almost hit back straight away after this blow, with Luke Jones seeing a wicked shot well saved by Tommy Taylor just moments into the new period.

Boro rang the changes as the fixture began to peter out, throwing on Beadle, Logan, Sam Hewitt, Dave Merris and Jason Barnes.

Logan almost made an immediate impact as he arced his back to angle a header just wide of the goal.

The former West Pier striker got it right soon after, dancing into the Rep Team's box and rolling home through the legs of Ferrey.

Beadle then completed the job, neatly sliding home a Nathan Valentine cross from close range.

Logan had the opportunity to rub further salt into the wounds in the final moments, but his low shot was blocked by the trailing leg of Ferrey.