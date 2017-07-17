Boro warns fans to be good neighbours

Scarborough Athletic's chairman has warned fans that they will be banned from matches if they are caught urinating in residents' gardens.

Trevor Bull issued a statement following Saturday's return to Scarborough saying that a few fans had let the club down.

He said: "On a less positive note we have been informed that some people attending the game on Saturday have let us down in our quest to be a good neighbour to nearby residents.

"We have received reports of fans urinating in the street and peoples gardens both before and after the game.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and anyone convicted of this or any similar offence will be issued with a banning order from the club."

However, he said overall the reaction had been "very positive".