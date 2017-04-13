Borough council answers calls after “unbelievable” beach littering

Scarborough Borough Council has responded to calls for stricter measures to be put in place to tackle littering at South bay beach.

It comes after Scarborough lifeboat crew member Carl Walsh noticed on Sunday that the beach was covered in an “unbelievable” amount of litter, including chip cartons, nappies and glass beer bottles, which had been left by people taking advantage of the hot weather.

Mr Walsh has raised the issue with Scarborough Borough Council and has called for the authority to “start enforcing the law”, by handing out fines to people littering.

He said: “Some people bothered to put it in a bag but then just left it on the beach and a lot of the litter was just a few feet away from the bins. It was high tide so goodness knows how much rubbish has been taken out to sea.”

Cllr David Jeffels said: “I’m quite certain that if new bins were introduced that were more colourful or in the shape of a cartoon character, for example, it would be a far more effective way of tackling the problem.”

Paul Thompson, Scarborough Borough Council operations, transport and countryside manager, said: “If everyone takes responsbility for the rubbish they create, we can work together to ensure the beach remains an unspoilt place for everyone to enjoy.

“While the power does exist for us to issue penalty notices for littering, this is very difficult to do in an area like a beach where people may be there for a number of hours before they actually leave their litter behind.

“On a busy beach, it becomes difficult to get accurate video evidence of who has left what litter behind which is fundamental to successful enforcement and prosecution.”