Boss Kittrick keen to repay fans

Steve Kittrick is hoping his Scarborough Athletic players can repay the club's outstanding supporters on Tuesday night.

Boro face up to Yorkshire rivals Ossett Town in the Evo-Stik North play-off semi-finals at Queensgate, the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Billy Logan could be in line for a start on Tuesday night

Both teams are bang in form heading into the fixture, but Kittrick feels that the support of the fans could help them over the line.

"As a player, when you get on that pitch you hear every voice, so if we get a huge backing on Tuesday night it will be massive for the lads," he said.

"The fans have helped us so much this season, especially in recent weeks when things have gathered pace towards the play-offs.

"The supporters are a massive part of what we are trying to achieve at this club, hopefully we can give them something to cheer after Tuesday's game because they deserve it."

The one main doubt for Boro is top-scorer Benny Igiehon, who picked up a knock at Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

But Kittrick is confident that Scarborough lad Billy Logan can step in to fill Igiehon's boots as a ready-made replacement.

He added: "We are waiting to hear about Benny at the moment, but if he isn't fit I know that Billy will come in and continue the excellent work he has been doing since he signed for us.

"There is no doubt it will be a tough game tomorrow, Ossett will get about us and make it difficult, but we know where we want to be and we know what we have to do."