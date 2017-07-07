Bradley Lowery's family announce their 'superhero' has died

Bradley Lowery, the football mascot whose beaming smile touched thousands of people around the world, has died.

The Sunderland supporting six-year-old had a rare form of cancer, neuroblastoma.

Bradley in Scarborough

He formed a strong bond with his favourite footballer, Jermain Defoe.

In a statement on the family's Facebook page, Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery said: "My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family.

"He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where.

"There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.

"Thank you, everyone, for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angel."

Bradley and his family recently spent a week in Scarborough and Whitby and he was the guest of honour at Armed Forces Day.

He also visited Scarborough's Sea Life Centre during his time in the town.