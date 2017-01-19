Brandon takes on important role at Sea Cadets

A Scarborough Sea Cadet was named as the Navy Board Cadet for Eastern Area 2017 at this year’s Area Conference.

Leading Cadet Brandon Palmer was of the very few hand-picked to represent the organisation.

Navy Board Cadets are selected from each area to represent the Sea Cadets at many different events throughout their 12-month tour of duty. Their duties include meeting with the head of the Royal Navy (First Sea Lord), the Navy Board, and being a voice for the organisation at meetings.

A spokesman said: “Leading Cadet Palmer joined TS Scarborough at 13 and has thrown himself into everything the unit to offer.

“His exceptional attitude towards his peers, seniors and being a Leading Cadet has been recognised with this appointment.”