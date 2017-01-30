BREAKING: 74 Scarborough jobs at risk

A total of 74 jobs are under threat at McCain Foods after the firm informed its employees of proposed changes to operations at its Scarborough facility.

Subject to consultation, the changes to the dry and cold store operations is likely to affect 74 hourly paid and salaried positions - 10 per cent of the total employees at the Havers Hill site.

Bill Bartlett, Corporate Affairs Director for McCain Foods, said: “Built over 45 years ago, the cold store at the McCain Scarborough site is coming to the end of its serviceable life and no longer remains economically viable to maintain and operate.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the overall facilities at Scarborough, and following a review of both cold and dry store requirements on site, the Company proposes, subject to consultation, to close the Scarborough stores in their current format over the coming months and outsource its requirements to third party expertise.

“Whilst it is proposed that some roles will remain, as part of an integrated stores operation, the Company is entering into consultation with employees, as it is believed these positions will be at a much reduced level.”

Mr Bartlett continued: “During the consultation, all employees will continue to be treated with fairness and respect, and McCain will offer professional advice and guidance to those affected, including access to an outplacement programme to assist in identifying alternative employment.

“McCain will continue to explore possible opportunities to update the manufacturing capacity of its Scarborough site, to meet increasing demand for our products. This proposal, subject to consultation, may also present options to alleviate some of the space constraints within the site.”