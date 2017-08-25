BREAKING: Burniston Show cancelled

This year's Burniston & District Show has been cancelled due to the show field and parking fields being waterlogged.

Flash floods in the Scarborough area on Wednesday left many areas underwater, including many parts of the show field and both parking fields.

The annual show was due to take place on Monday August 28, but the decision has been made to cancel the 122nd Burniston & District Show following a meeting at the show field.

A Burniston & District Show spokesman said: "Apologies to all, we were really looking forward to this year's show, gutted doesn't come close. Section Secretaries will be in touch with entrants, and I will be contacting trade stands etc."