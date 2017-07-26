Brompton head aims for best bike ride yet

Brompton Hall School’s outgoing headteacher was aiming to bow out in style - by raising the highest amount yet from a sponsored bike ride.

For more than 10 years, pupils of the school take part in a long distance ride to raise money for good causes. The school has covered a variety of coast to coast routes as well as other challenges.

Headteacher Mark Mihkelson, who has been leading the coast to coast bike rides over the last 16 years, was hoping to raise the highest tally, this year for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, before he departs the school.

This year, nine boys – of a variety of ages, the youngest in year six – covered the 170 miles of the Way of the Roses Coast to Coast route, starting in Morecambe and finishing in Bridlington. This was broken down into six stages – with the first half being particularly challenging crossing the southern dales to Ripon.

Deputy Head Sharon Young said: “This was a massive personal challenge for every member of the group who all dug deep into their energy reserves to complete the route. However, the main incentive was the charity the ride was raising money for.

“The boys are trying to raise as much as they can to support the Cystic Fibrosis Trust who are doing all they can to prevent this being a life-limiting condition.”