Brothers due to complete 1,000- mile challenge

Two inspiring Scarborough brothers are cycling the length of Britain – 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats in a challenge aimed at raising money and awareness for a Yorkshire charity.

Jon Sharp, 27, and Ben Sharp, 22, have been battling with the elements since they set off on their saddles from the most north easterly tip of Scotland.

Now they are close to completing the arduous task in Lands’ End, having raised a huge amount for Kyles Wonderwall – a charity which provides essential support for families who are bereaving the loss of a child.

The charity also provides financial support for funerals and headstones.

“A charity close to us, we just couldn’t wait to get pedalling and raise funds and awareness for this special cause,” said Ben.

The duo, who have been cycling with just their backpacks containing a tent, a camping stove and sleeping bags, are averaging 100 miles a day.

Jon said: “‘On your bike’ became a familiar catchphrase as we proposed our trip to others, this was closely followed by ‘maybe next year’ and ‘you’re both mad!’ We are so determined to do this.

“We are prepared to brave saddle soreness, cycling through the streets of Glasgow and being chased by cows but it will all be for a great cause.

“Undertaking this ride, we knew we had to raise as much money as we could for a worthwhile cause, and we are.”

The pair have been charting their progress through a live tracker via mobile app, as well as on Facebook, meaning family back home can make sure they are safe.

“I am so proud of Jon and Ben doing this great challenge for such a great cause,” said their mum Debra Hick.

“They have shown such great determination from the offset and even when obstacles occurred they found ways to get around them.

“Luckily, Jon is very organised so pre-booked trains and planned the route in advance.”

If you would like to donate money towards their challenge, their Just Giving page is called Raising £1000 to donate to the charity Kyle’s Wonderwall. The were aiming to finish yesterday.