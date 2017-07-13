Brown and Miller thrilled to be a part of Boro opener

Former Boro men Paddy Miller and David Brown are excited to be a part of the first competitive game at the new Flamingo land Stadium.

The pair will line up for current club Hyde United in the opening league fixture at Boro's base.

David Brown, right

Both have played a big part in Boro's past, with Brown and Miller contributing heavily to the club's promotion to the Evo-Stik League a few seasons ago.

Miller said: "I'm really looking forward to playing against Scarborough, especially with it being the first competitive game at the new stadium.

"If I'm honest I was hoping this would be the opening day fixture, I'm sure both sets of fans will sell a lot of tickets for the game and create a brilliant atmosphere, which si something the occasion deserves.

"I know just how hard people behind the scenes have worked to make it possible for Boro to return home, so it will be brilliant to be apart of it on the day.

"I've got a lot of friends at Scarborough both on and off the pitch, but there won't be any sentiment during the 90 minutes.

"We have our targets and ambitions at Hyde so hopefully it will be an entertaining game and the best team on the day will walk away with the three points."

Brown added: "I'm really pleased and chuffed for the people of Scarborough to finally have their football back where it belongs - in Scarborough.

"It's crazy the sort of things that football throws up. The first competitive league game at the new ground and the fixture list produces some fate to send myself and Paddy, two former league winners for the club, back to play in what will be a very well-supported fixture.

"It will pit two teams, that are much fancied to do well this season, against each other and should produce a good spectacle too.

"A lot of hard work and effort has gone into the ground move from many good people behind the scenes, I hope and I'm sure it will be a massive success.

"I scored the winner for Scarborough in this fixture last season, I just hope I can get out alive if the roles were to be reversed this time around."