Bryant and Mills help Wykeham past Filey to move to the top

James Bryant and Darren Mills impressed as Wykeham beat Filey to move to the top of the Andy Hire Evening League Division A table.

Bryant smacked 44 in Wykeham’s 120-5, before Mills took 3-25 to restrict Filey to 108-9.

Paul Bowes agonisingly missed out on a century as Heslerton beat Seamer by 70 runs to stay in second spot.

Bowes hammered 95 in Heslerton’s 158-5, Sam Triffitt also hitting 28 as Harrison Wood claimed 3-40.

Seamer were undone by the bowling of Mark Dring (4-34) and Toby Sercombe (3-19) as they were bowled out for just 88 in reply.

Another batsman to shine but miss out on a century by the finest of margins was Matty Turnbull, who hit 93 in Ebberston’s six-wicket win at home to Staxton.

Chris Dove’s 42 was the top contribution as Staxton posted 131-7, which Turnbull made light work of as Ebberston made it to 133-4.

Flixton eased to victory against Cloughton as they won by seven wickets.

Gary Jordan put in a stellar performance as he smashed 44, but it was bitter-sweet as his side couldn’t manage the win, posting 147-7 as Jack Hakings hit 39 and Paul Virr 36.

Flixton cruised to 148-3, Anthony Stones continuing his fine form with the bat as he hit 40 not out, supporting a superb innings of 89 from Harry Walmsley.

The top three in Division Two picked up wins as the battle for promotion intensified.

Ganton stay top after they beat Sherburn by 24 runs.

The leaders posted 122-5, Liam Cousins hitting 36, before Ian Cousins took 3-20 with the ball to restrict Sherburn to 98-5 despite 52 from Phil Pickard.

Spin sensation Paul Hesp took 4-12 to help Scalby beat Wykeham B and stay in second spot.

Hesp bamboozled Wykeham as they could only post 93-8 before South African Chris Rankin caned a quickfire 58 to spur Scalby on to 94-3.

Scarborough stay in the hunt as they beat Cloughton B by eight wickets.

Jacob Codling hit 55 not out in Cloughton’s 104-4, which was never enough as Aussie Brad Scott hit 49 in their reply of 105-2.

Cayton edged a closely-fought encounter at home to club rivals Cayton B.

Paul Miller’s 41 not out was the mainstay of the A team’s 109-4, which proved just enough for them to seal the win as the B side ended on 100-4 despite 48 from Lee Pettitt and 37 not out from Mark Sayers.

Flixton B continue to make light work of Division Three after hammering Muston by 71 runs.

The league leaders posted 127-6 before dismissing Muston for just 56, Ben Chamberlain taking 3-12.

Seamer B are hot on their tails after beating Ravenscar by 24 runs.

Phil Metcalfe (38no) and Dave Graham (32) helped Seamer to 128-7, before Joe Bayes’ 41 wasn’t enough to force the win as they ended on 104-5 in reply.

Tyler Beck (4-13) and D Boyes (4-25) helped Forge Valley cruise past Wykeham C.

Wykeham ended on 38-8 before Jaymaine White hit 23 not out to help Valley to 39-0.

Staxton B hit a mammoth 184-5 in their win against Ebberston B.

Dave Aldcroft smashed 77 and Andy Dove 66 in their 184, Pete Webster taking 3-15.

Despite Doug Bentley (38) and Sam Hardie (28), Ebberston could only make 109-2.

Sean Pinder (46no) and Eric Hall (26) helped Forge Valley to an eight-wicket win against Snainton.

Snainton posted 108-3, which was surpassed by Valley’s 109-2.

Scarborough Nomads failed to raise a side for their game against Scalby B.