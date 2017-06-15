Building society taking Grenfell tower donations

Skipton Building Society is today making it possible for people wanting to donate money to support families of those killed, injured and displaced in the Grenfell Tower fire in West London yesterday morning.

People can now donate money in any of the Society’s branches across the UK and by calling the Society’s Skipton Direct team, including those in Scarborough, Newby and Bridlington.

The Society’s Grenfell Tower Fund launched this morning to help support the families of those killed, injured and, for many, now homeless, in the aftermath of the terrible fire that destroyed the high rise building.

At least 19 people have been killed and 30 remain in hospital. The emergency services have warned the number of fatalities is likely to rise over the coming days and weeks.

Already the emergency rest centres have been inundated with donations of clothing, toiletries and food – and have more than they can currently cope with. To make it easier for people to support everyone effected, Skipton has set up a Grenfell Tower Fund charity account where people can donate money over the counter at any Skipton branch or can call Skipton Direct on 0345 850 1722.

Stacey Stothard, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Skipton, said:

“The nation looked on in horror at the sheer ferocity of the Grenfell Tower blaze in the early hours of Tuesday morning. We simply cannot comprehend how some families have literally lost everything, and others have the agonising wait to find out if their loved ones are safe.

“We want to help make it a bit easier for anyone else wishing to support this appeal to donate money. With a network of over 100 branches across the UK, simply go to your nearest Skipton Building Society and you can donate money to our Grenfell Tower Fund over the counter. Alternatively people can call our Skipton Direct team on 0345 850 1722 and donate over the phone.”