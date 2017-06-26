Bull focused on Boro promotion after FA reshuffle

Scarborough Athletic have been handed a promotion boost ahead of the new Evo-Stik North campaign.

Rather than just the league's champions and play-off winners being promoted at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, there will be further promotion places.

The second-placed team will be give automatic promotion, as will the third-placed side with the best playing record in all six step four leagues across the country.

This is due to a new division being created at step three of the football pyramid.

If Boro miss out on promotion this time out though, it will be a huge blow as stepping up will become more difficult in future seasons.

From the 2018-19 campaign onwards, only the champions will be assured of promotion. A play-off competition will take place, with the winners of each final having their records over the season compared, the one team with the best points haul per game will gain promotion.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull and boss Steve Kittrick have their hearts set on promotion this time out, though Bull is calling for the fans' backing to make it reality.

He said: "This is the season, this is our big chance.

"Steve, the board and myself will do everything in our power to make sure it happens because things will become a lot harder after this season.

"The people of Scarborough can play a huge part in it as well. If they come through the turnstiles then it will boost our finances and help us put the best team possible on the pitch.

"Our fans could well decide whether Scarborough Athletic get promoted or not."