Bull's delight at Sports Village opening

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull was delighted with the turn-out at the open day of the club’s new Scarborough Sports Village base.

As well as the opening ceremony, which was conducted by Olympian Colin Jackson and dignitaries from Scarborough Borough Council, Boro also hosted a football fun day on their 3G pitch.

The Boro frame football team line up

Around 3,000 people from the town turned up on the day to take in the Sports Village’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Bull said: “It was a truly excellent day.

“The town came down for a look and I think they went away feeling very impressed.

“Around 3,000 people came through the facility and most of them came for a look at the pitch and what we had going on from the frame football, to the juniors to the walking football.

A Boro youngster celebrates one of the first goals on the pitch

“A lot of Scarborough Athletic season ticket holders just came down to sit in their seat.”

Having already sold out for the Sheffield United friendly on July 15, Boro are now keeping a close eye on tickets for the game against Leeds United on July 29.

If the demand for tickets is too high then Boro may make the game all-ticket.

Bull added: “We are looking at it, at the moment we have sold around 600 tickets.

“The tickets are for sale online now as well. If they go too quickly then it could be a case of making it an all-ticket game.

The season tickets are also selling very well. We set a target before they went on sale and we are delighted to say that we have already exceeded that.

“Seats are still available in the main stand though.”

Everyone Active’s Martin Russell added: “We were delighted to see so many people turn out to enjoy the day. It was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase all of the impressive facilities on offer at the new sports village.

“It was also an honour to welcome Colin Jackson, who was a huge success with visitors. We are extremely proud to manage this new centre and we look forward to encouraging more of the local community to improve their health and wellbeing through the extensive facilities now on offer.”