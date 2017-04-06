Are you ready for a cheeky Nando's?

Some of the biggest names in the restaurant world are eyeing up a move to Scarborough.

The Scarborough News understands that both Nando's and Frankie and Benny's are eyeing up spaces in the proposed North Bay cinema development.

Chicken-chain Nando's declined to confirm or deny that it was interested in moving to the town when approached by The Scarborough News.

Nando’s especially would be a huge coup for the town and would likely be similar to its Cineworld site in Middlesbrough.

Yesterday, it was revealed that both the North Bay development and a rival town centre cinema bid will be given the planning green light at a meeting next week.

Both developers have previously claimed that the town could only sustain one cinema complex so it leaves film fans in Scarborough facing an anxious wait to see where they will be going to see the big releases in years to come.