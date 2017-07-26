Argos opens new Scarborough store in supermarket

A new Argos digital store has opened inside Sainsbury’s Scarborough supermarket.

The new store opened today in Falsgrave Road and will bring extra choice and convenience to customers.

It will offer thousands of products for immediate pickup. 20,000 products can also be ordered to collect in store within hours and 20,000 extra products can be ordered for home delivery.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their eBay purchases.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos and is part of its strategy to help its customers shop whenever and wherever they want.

Robert Brookes, Manager at Sainsbury’s Scarborough, said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for a number of years now, and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to feedback from customers about the increased range and offer.”