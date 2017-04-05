Green light for BOTH Scarborough cinema plans

Scarborough Council's planning committee is set to back BOTH cinema developments in the town.

At a meeting next Thursday the committee will consider an amended plan from Benchmark for the Atlantis site - which has prior planning approval - and also a separated bid to turn an area of Newborough into a cinema and restaurant development.

An image of the North Bay development

Its officers have recommended that both plans be given approval.

Both developers, Benchmark and MRP, have previously said that the town could not support two multi-screen cinemas.

Work has already started on the Atlantis development before a live electric cable was found running through the site.

Once the plans are approved next week work could restart. Benchmark has also lined up operator, The Light, to run the cinema.

MRP wants to part-demolish the building which currently houses Argos in Newborough to builds its development.

It may now be a race to the finish.