New college scoops excellence award for building design

Scarborough’s shiny new UTC college has won an award for its attractive design.

The University Technical College at Weaponness scooped the Best Educational Building category in the North & East Yorkshire Building Excellence Awards, held in York.

The UTC’s neighbour, the Coventry University Scarborough Campus was highly commended.

The competition is organised by the Local Authority Building Control.

The UTC was officially unveiled by the Education Secretary Justine Greening in January when it hosted a dinner prepared by Michelin-star chef Andrew Pern.

Tim Englefield, principal, said the building was designed by Falkner Browns architects and built by Willmott Dixon Construction, which also built the CU base.

Peter Wilkinson, who created the UTC and is chairman of governors, said: “It has a wow factor.

“All our visitors, from colleges in the US and Sweden, the Education Secretary, and Lady Judge, who chairs the Institute of Directors, say what a great educational and career environment it provides for young students.”

The UTC is for 14 to 18 year-olds on normal school subjects but specialises in advanced engineering and ICT. Among its many business sponsors, is GCHQ which has a “Cyber Suite” to teach computer science.

A final for the building awards takes place in London on November 10.