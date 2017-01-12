Roadshow for Tour coming to Scarborough

Welcome to Yorkshire has announced new dates for its Tour de Yorkshire roadshows which give local residents and businesses everything they need to know to make the most of this year’s race.

The tourism body has teamed up with Scarborough Borough Council to run the shows in towns and villages along the 2017 route and information will be shared on how to get involved, build excitement and maximise the benefits of global media coverage between 28-30 April.

The route comes to Scarborough on April 28 from Bridlington.

Details on road closures, the annual sportive and Welcome to Yorkshire’s various cycling legacy projects will all be discussed, along with ways people can become an official Tour Maker or take part in the popular land art competition.

Marketing, website and social media tips will also be provided, as well as ways businesses can embrace the huge influx of visitors that come to watch the action in person.

The Scarborough roadshow will be held on Tuesday January 17 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Scarborough University Technical College at Weaponness.

To register to attend visit http://letour.yorkshire.com/2017/roadshows. To become a tour maker visit http://letour.yorkshire.com/tour-makers.