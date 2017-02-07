Town centre cinema plans submitted

A developer has submitted plans for a town centre cinema complex in the heart of Scarborough.

The Scarborough News exclusively revealed in November how development firm MRP has bought up the Argos store in Newborough and wants to demolish it to house a six-screen complex, which will also include restaurants.

The plans have now gone into Scarborough Borough Council for the partial demolition of the Newborough and Queen Street building and permission to build the cinema and six restaurants.

Richard Anderson from MRP previously told The Scarborough News that Scarborough was not big enough to support two cinemas.

Since then work has started on waterpark developer Benchmark’s multi-screen cinema on the former Atlantis site in North Bay. However, worked has slowed since the start of the year.

Speaking in November Mr Anderson said: “There is nothing we can do about the other cinema.

“All we can do is put together the best plan possible for this site and put it to the council. The size of Scarborough I would say that it could not support two cinemas of this size

“Our plan is to demolish all or part of the building and have the cinema on the first floor, below there will be restaurants, national names that you would expect to find alongside a cinema like this.

“We have been in talks with operator Savoy, which runs cinemas in Nottingham and Worksop, and they are very keen.

“Although I can’t give any names the restaurant chains we have spoken to also seem to be excited by a town centre location such as this.”

Benchmark has been approached for comment for this story.